El Pollo Loco rolls out plant-based chicken options

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) says it will be the first national chicken brand in the category to deliver plant-based chicken system-wide with the introduction of the Chickenless Pollo Taco and Burrito.

The restaurant chain says the rollout furthers its commitment to making healthier living more accessible and convenient.

El Pollo Loco says it bypassed the popular suppliers in the space to create its own plant-based protein for the new menu items.

The company plans to continue to evolve its menu with healthier options.

