Health care leads strong open for stocks

Stocks sprint from the starting gate following yesterday's sharp setback, as a series of surprising Super Tuesday victories from former VP Joe Biden eases worries over a potential Bernie Sanders presidency; Dow +1.7%, S&P 500 +1.3%, Nasdaq +1.2%.
The S&P opened above its 200-day moving average of 3,049 but now hovers just below that level.
Major European markets also are in rally mode, with France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both +1.1% and Germany's DAX +1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed just +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.6%.
All 11 sectors trade higher so far, with health care (+3.3%) a big early winner, as UnitedHealth and Centene each jumped more than 10%, followed by utilities (+1.9%), real estate (+1.8%) and consumer staples (+1.6%).
Financials (+0.4%) continue to struggle as Treasury yields keep falling despite the strong open for equities, with the 10-year yield down 4 bps at 0.97%, although it is 6 bps above yesterday's intraday low.
Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories