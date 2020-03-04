Health care leads strong open for stocks

Stocks sprint from the starting gate following yesterday's sharp setback, as a series of surprising Super Tuesday victories from former VP Joe Biden eases worries over a potential Bernie Sanders presidency; Dow +1.7% , S&P 500 +1.3% , Nasdaq +1.2% .

The S&P opened above its 200-day moving average of 3,049 but now hovers just below that level.

Major European markets also are in rally mode, with France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both +1.1% and Germany's DAX +1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed just +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.6% .

All 11 sectors trade higher so far, with health care ( +3.3% ) a big early winner, as UnitedHealth and Centene each jumped more than 10%, followed by utilities ( +1.9% ), real estate (+1.8%) and consumer staples ( +1.6% ).

Financials ( +0.4% ) continue to struggle as Treasury yields keep falling despite the strong open for equities, with the 10-year yield down 4 bps at 0.97%, although it is 6 bps above yesterday's intraday low.

Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories