10-year yield could sink to 0.5% if virus worsens, Maroutsos says

Nick Maroutsos, Janus Capital co-head of global bonds, sees the record bond surge continuing, with 10-year Treasury yield falling as low as 0.5%, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

"If you read the tea leaves that central banks are going to continue to ease policy if this coronavirus intensifies, there is going to be a natural bid toward quality assets and that's going to be Treasurys," he said.

While he's "not necessarily in a panic mode" since the virus outbreak is temporary, Maroutsos expects bonds to outperform as as long as Covid-19 affects markets.

In recent trading, 10-year Treasury yield slips 3 basis points to 0.964%.

