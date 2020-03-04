JMP cuts Zendesk outlook after management warning

JMP Securities cuts its Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Q1 revenue forecast by $2.5M to $238M and EPS by a cent to $0.08.

Analyst Pat Walravens cites ZEN's cancellation of its user conference and management comments that the move will create some additional expenses in 2020.

ZEN is hosting an online analyst day today, but management won't provide a FY20 guidance update until the Q1 call in April.

JMP maintains a Market Perform rating and $100 target for Zendesk. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.