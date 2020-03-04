AT&T affirms guidance, adds new accelerated buyback

In a shareholder update, AT&T (T +2.2% ) COO John Stankey reiterated company guidance for the coming year and laid out more accelerated share buybacks.

Wireless service revenues will grow by more than 2% in 2020, and mobility will continue to be the company's biggest driver of revenue growth and profitability, he says; that's based on expectations for 5G growth and opportunities with the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

The 5G network covers more than 80M people, Stankey says, and nationwide 5G coverage is planned by the end of Q2.

A May launch of HBO Max is on track, and more than 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms will be offered immediate access to HBO Max at launch, Stankey says.

Meanwhile, AT&T is in a definitive deal with Morgan Stanley to retire another $4B of common stock through an accelerated share repurchase starting in Q2 (similar to a $4B deal this quarter). Two ASRs plus open market buybacks are expected to bring common shares retired to more than 250M through April.

And YTD it's raised $4B by issuing preferred shares.