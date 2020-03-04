Canada follows Fed in cutting rates

Bank of Canada follows the Fed and cuts its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 1.25%, calling Covid-19 "a material negative shock to the Canadian and global outlooks."

Bank rate is correspondingly 1.5% and deposit rate is 1%.

Update at 10:06 AM ET: The central bank's governing council says it's ready to adjust monetary policy further if it's needed to keep economic growth and inflation on target.

"While markets continue to function well, the Bank will continue to ensure that the Canadian financial system has sufficient liquidity," the BoC said in its statement.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) rises 1.0% .

