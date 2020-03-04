Baytex Energy reports Q4 cash flow per share C$0.42

Baytex Energy (BTE -0.5% ) reports a Q4 loss but C$256M of EBITDA and C$0.42 cash flow per share, in line with results pre-announced on Jan. 20.

Baytex says it generated production of 96,360 boe/day (83% oil and NGL) during Q4 and 97,680 boe/day for FY 2019, exceeding the high end of guidance.

The company says it reduced net debt by $100M in Q4 and by $393M in the full year.

Baytex reaffirms FY 2020 guidance of production of 93K-97K boe/day and exploration and development expenditures of C$500M-C$575M; the company spent C$552M for the full year, at the low end of original guidance.

The company says it extended the maturity of its revolving credit facilities and term loan to April 2, 2024 from June 4, 2021.

The credit facilities total ~C$1.05B and do not require annual or semi-annual reviews.