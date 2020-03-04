Investors tread carefully in travel sector

Business leaders gathered at a press conference today to call for life to go on as normal in the U.S. even as caution measures are recommended with the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue, U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow, Airlines for America CEO Nicholas Calio, National Retail Federation Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Martz and American Hotel & Lodging Association CEO Nicholas Calio stressed that there are no current warnings on travel in the U.S. and are pushing conference planners to keep to their schedules with upcoming events.