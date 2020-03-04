Enbridge gets three draft Minnesota permits for Line 3 pipeline

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued three draft permits for Enbridge's (ENB +2.3% ) Line 3 oil pipeline replacement, Kallanish Energy reports.

The permits included a water quality certification, which must be approved before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can issue a federal water permit, along with a draft wastewater permit and an air quality permit.

A one-month public comment period now begins, and three public hearings will be held on the three draft permits which must be approved before construction can begin.

Last month, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved a revised environmental review, a certificate of need and a route permit for the $8.2B project, although other approvals still are required.