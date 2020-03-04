Loop trims News Corp. target on asset look

News Corp. is lower today (NWS -0.7% , NWSA -1.1% ) alongside a price target trim at Loop Capital, which is giving a new sum-of-the-parts look at company assets.

Loop reduced its price target on NWSA to $17, figuring that with management looking to simplify, the company's three core assets - Dow Jones, digital real estate and book publishing - add up to about $16.50/share. The target implies 45% upside.

Analyst Alan Gould would like to see more quick action on the company's other publishing assets and Australian cableco Foxtel, where the Street is "attributing little value, or arguably a negative value."

He also writes that it should sell many smaller international newspapers, and eliminate print on most of its papers.