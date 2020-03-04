Cornerstone Building up 10% post Q4 results beat

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR +10.2% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 116.2% Y/Y to $1.24B, and decline of 1.8% Y/Y on a pro forma basis.

Sales by Segments: Commercial $477.74M (-16.7% Y/Y); Siding $270.81M; and Windows $495.87M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 10 bps to 23.2%; and operating margin declined by 162 bps to 5.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $228.61M, compared to $82.46M a year ago.

Ad. EBITDA was $158.9M and margin was 12.8% up by 270 bps , improvement was primarily driven by favorable price and mix.

1Q20 Guidance: Expects mid-single-digit growth in net sales; and Adj.EBITDA $75M to $90M.

FY20 Guidance: Capex between 2% and 2.5% of net sales; Cash interest of ~$200M; Effective tax rate of ~3%; cash taxes of ~$60M. Company expects to incur ~$25M of restructuring costs to achieve $60M of savings.

