Dialog Semi forecasts chip partner return in China

Dialog Semi (OTCPK:DLGNF) -1.6% expects the chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to full capacity in Q2 after the coronavirus disruption.

The company says output at its main contract manufacturers has recovered to 50-60% capacity and should near 100% by the end of the month.

Dialog doesn't see evidence of any backlogs, which would reflect weak demand from customers that include Apple.

In this morning's Q4 report, Dialog warned that it could take a coronavirus-related hit in Q1.

Dialog forecasts Q1 revenue of $220-250M, down from last year's $295M.

For FY20, if its manufacturers do manage a full return in Q2, Dialog expects a mid-teen percentage revenue decline.

