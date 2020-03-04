Nomura Instinet constructive on Home Depot

Nomura Instinet lifts Home Depot (HD +3% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral as it calls out a compelling entry point for investors.

"We see several fundamental factors moving in the right direction for Home Depot including supportive housing markets, peaking investment spending and long-term benefits from HD's current investment cycle. In addition, the recent sharp decline in interest rates could lead to additional demand stimulus for home-related purchases, potentially offsetting any near-term impact from virus-related disruptions," writes analyst Michael Baker.

Nomura hikes the price target on the home improvement retailer to $251 from $240 vs. the average sell-side PT of $253.62. The 52-week high for Home Depot is $247.36.