Anglo American's De Beers says diamond sales slammed by coronavirus

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports rough diamond sales at its majority-owned De Beers fell 35% in the second sales period of the year to $355M from its first cycle, citing weak demand in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Following an improvement in demand for rough diamonds during the first sales cycle of 2020, we recognized the impact of Covid-19 coronavirus on customers focused on supplying the Chinese market and put in place additional targeted flexibility to enable customers to defer allocations of the relevant rough diamonds," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver says.

De Beers runs 10 sales cycles per year occurring roughly every five weeks; the last cycle ended during the week of Feb. 24.