GM is Morgan Stanley's top pick in auto

Morgan Stanley previews the highly-anticipated General Motors (GM +0.3% ) EV Day event taking place today.

"We expect GM to show investors a number of performance specifications of its battery pack vs. key competitors, including head-on comparisons vs. Tesla, which is widely seen as the industry leader in battery pack technology in terms of performance, energy density, and cost," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas and team draw some comparisons between GM and Tesla (TSLA -0.4% ). While MS forecasts Tesla to grow EV sales 4X by 2030, GM is expected to grow EV sales by over 30X. Meanwhile, Tesla trades at almost 30X 2021 EBITDA vs. GM's trading handle of just over 2X.

In summary, GM is seen having a chance to show serious leadership in decarbonizing its auto fleet with a positive impact on earnings and multiple. Adding it all up, GM stays as the firm's top pick in auto.