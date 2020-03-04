Exantas slides 6.2% after Q4 miss

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) sinks 6.2% after Q4 adjusted core EPS of 23 cents missed the 28-cent average estimate (Visible Alpha) of two analysts and fell from 24 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 total revenue of $14.4M slips from $15.6M in the year-ago quarter and falls short of the $15.9M estimate.

Originated or acquired $203.0M of new commercial real estate loans during Q4 vs. $274.9M in the year-ago period.

GAAP book value per common share of $14.00 at Dec. 31, 2019 slips from $14.02 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Economic book value per share — which adjusts for the face redemption amounts of outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes — of $13.61 at the end of 2019 increased from $13.54 at the end of 2018.

Management expects the company to declare a cash dividend of 27.5 cents per common share for Q1, the same as its previous dividend.

