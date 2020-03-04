JinkoSolar called 'worthless' in short-seller report

JinkoSolar (JKS -2.9% ) tumbles following a negative report from Bonitas Research that alleges the company "exists for the sole purpose of developing PRC assets with JKS' cash that were disposed to Chairman Li at a significant discount to market."

JinkoSolar has been "fattened up with five separate equity issuances and US$2 billion -plus in net debt only to be stripped of value by insiders. This is why JKS, despite its purported profitability, [has] failed to generate free cash flow or pay shareholders cash dividends," the report says.

"Evidence shows that Chairman Li privatized JKS' most valuable assets for himself, leaving JKS shareholders saddled with debts and construction cost liabilities," according to the report.

Chinese filings also reveal Li's brother and Jinko co-counder Li Xianhua secretly benefited from controlling a significant supplier within the company's supply chain, according to the report.