SmileDirectClub on board with proposed teledentistry regulations; shares up 4%

In a statement, SmileDirectClub (SDC +4.1% ) "applauds" state-level examples put forth by the American Association of Dental Boards. The sample legislation includes provisions that establish consumers' right to know relevant information about their treating doctor, the right to access clear aligner therapy via remote platforms and the right to access care without prohibitive office visits and mandatory radiographs.

Shares have yet to claw back after its recent selloff stoked by legal troubles dogging lead dentist and chief clinical officer Jeffrey Sulitzer. The stock is down almost 50% since touching $15.54 on February 13.