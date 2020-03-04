ViacomCBS set to sell Simon & Schuster

ViacomCBS (VIAC -0.6% , [VIACA]] +0.3% ) is set to sell its Simon & Schuster publishing arm.

The publisher is "not a core asset," CEO Bob Bakish tells the Morgan Stanley conference. "It is not video-based. It does not have significant connection for our broader business."

Viacom inherited Simon & Schuster (home to authors including Stephen King and Mary Higgins Clark) through its 1994 acquisition of Paramount Communications, and it moved to CBS after the Viacom/CBS split in 2006 before the recent reunion of Viacom and CBS.

The publisher has generated inquiries from buyers in the past, Bakish says.