Banks test disaster recovery sites amid virus concerns - FT

Universal banks such as Goldman Sachs (GS -0.1% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.9% ), Citigroup (C -0.5% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.1% ) are escalating business continuity plans amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus, which itself is exacerbating market volatility.

Those four banks have been testing disaster recovery sites in London and the U.S. recently, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

Employees that work as investment bankers, administrators, IT specialists, engineers, senior managers, and in human resources have an easier time working from home than sales people and traders, which are subject to regulatory and technology requirements.

Banks are seeking to spread staff out between main offices and disaster recovery sites in order to avoid having to quarantine all of its staff over a single virus incident.

They're also urging regulators in the U.S. and U.K. to adopt a more flexible approach to rules on compliance monitoring, trade verification, and booking.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and Finra in the U.S. and the Financial Conduct Authority in the U.K. so far haven't granted a reprieve for bankers in those matters.

The SEC said it's "monitoring the potential impacts on investors, issuers and other market participants closely to determine what guidance and assistance may be appropriate as events develop."