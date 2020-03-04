Ocular Therapeutix up 31% on Dextenza ramp, encouraging data on eye implant

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL +30.7% ) jumps on almost an 8x surge in volume in reaction to preliminary Q4 results, Q1 guidance and interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating eye implant OTX-TKI in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

Gross product revenue in Q4 was $2.3M (+172% sequentially), including $1.6M in Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic implant) sales (+433% sequentially).

Q1 guidance calls for Dextenza sales of $2.4M - 2.6M, a bit conservative considering the 50% increase in Key Account Managers in November 2019.

Preliminary data from the early-stage study showed a favorable safety profile and a decreases in intraretinal and/or subretinal fluid in some participants who received the higher dose.