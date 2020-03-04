Bayer's U.S. soybean business faces big challenge from Corteva

Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) takeover of Monsanto has been beset by problems, and now its longtime dominance of the $4B U.S. soybean seed market is under threat from rival Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), Reuters reports.

Bayer tells Reuters it expects plantings of its genetically modified Xtend soybean seeds to flatline this year following three years of strong growth since their launch with an accompanying weedkiller, forecasting plantings in 2020 will stay at ~50M acres, or 66% of the total U.S. crop last year.

Meanwhile, Corteva expects its Enlist E3 seed to make up 20% of the U.S. crop in 2020, the first year it has been widely available.

A problem for Bayer is that a herbicide used for Xtend soybeans, dicamba, is known to drift away and damage crops that are unprotected; the company is planning to launch Xtend's next generation seed, XtendFlex, which can be used with an additional herbicide, and the head of Bayer's soybean portfolio says it will be launched in limited quantities this year, pending regulatory approvals.