Wedbush sees restaurant stocks as oversold

Wedbush Securities weighs in on how investors should look at restaurant stocks amid concerns that traffic will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

"Our estimates for the potential impact from COVID-19-related demand destruction logically imply the primarily franchised names within our coverage universe are relatively more insulated," writes analyst Nick Setyan.

Domino's (DPZ -0.5% ) is seen by the firm as the least impacted by earnings revisions risk, followed by Dunkin Brands (DNKN +0.2% ) and Jack in the Box (JACK -3% ).

Meanwhile, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -1% ) is called out for having the most risk of an EPS hit from the outbreak, followed by Shake Shack (SHAK -0.4% ) and Del Taco Restaurants (TACO -1.3% ).

Overall, Setyan and team see the magnitude of restaurant share price declines since February 21st as not logically aligned with estimates for potential impact.