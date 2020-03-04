Wedbush sees restaurant stocks as oversold

Wedbush Securities weighs in on how investors should look at restaurant stocks amid concerns that traffic will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
"Our estimates for the potential impact from COVID-19-related demand destruction logically imply the primarily franchised names within our coverage universe are relatively more insulated," writes analyst Nick Setyan.
Domino's (DPZ -0.5%) is seen by the firm as the least impacted by earnings revisions risk, followed by Dunkin Brands (DNKN +0.2%) and Jack in the Box (JACK -3%).
Meanwhile, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -1%) is called out for having the most risk of an EPS hit from the outbreak, followed by Shake Shack (SHAK -0.4%) and Del Taco Restaurants (TACO -1.3%).
Overall, Setyan and team see the magnitude of restaurant share price declines since February 21st as not logically aligned with estimates for potential impact.
For instance, the 20% drop in Wendy's (WEN +0.8%) and 17% for Jack in the Box don't match up to the estimated drops in profit. When additional factors such as higher food costs as a percentage of sales, the digital/delivery mix, the size of authorized buybacks and the mix of urban vs. non-urban locations are factored in - Chipotle (CMG +1%), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.4%) and Wingstop (WING +0.4%) come out as looking as attractive at current levels.
