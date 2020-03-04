Russia resisting Saudi plan to deepen OPEC production cuts - WSJ

Crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) turn negative following a WSJ report that Russia is still resisting Saudi Arabia's plan to deepen OPEC+ production cuts by 1.2M bbl/day despite pressure from the coronavirus.

April WTI crude -0.4% to $46.99/bbl; May Brent -0.9% to $51.39/bbl.

Russia likely will end up cooperating, Velandera Energy's Manish Raj tells MarketWatch: "In Vienna, Russia is merely posturing and acting as a tough negotiator in showing its reluctance to make additional cuts. It stands as much to gain from voluntary cuts as OPEC members do."

Crude prices already had pared earlier gains after the Energy Information Agency reported a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies.

The EIA also reported domestic production edged up to a fresh all-time high of 13.1M bbl/day and "exports from the U.S. climbed to their second highest level on record, suggesting that the U.S. is continuing to capture market share from OPEC+ producers," says Sevens Report Research co-editor Tyler Richey. "Both of those developments are bearish."

