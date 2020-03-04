Times like these call for Nassim Taleb

Universa fund is run by Mark Spitznagel, a protege of Nassim Nicholas Taleb of Black Swan fame.

The coronavirus-related swoon in the markets made for massive profits for Universa, which uses options and related vehicles to put big bets on "tail" events. Spitnagel won't give a dollar amount, but allows that February "was a great month for us."

Spitznagel: "If you have a position that can lose 1 to make 100, like Universa’s tail hedge at any point in time, you don’t care about your timing of a market crash, you just don’t want to miss it."

"Voila," tweets Taleb.