CryoPort Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.2M (+61.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CYRX has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.