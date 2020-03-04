Bond film punts to fall amid weak theater business

In an unusual short-notice postponement for a high-profile movie, filmmakers with an eye on coronavirus are delaying the opening of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, into fall.

It was set to open April 2 in the UK/internationally, with an April 10 Easter weekend opening in the U.S. MGM (OTC:MGMB), Universal (CMCSA +1.1% ) and producer Eon are now moving it to Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

That's due not directly to coronavirus fears, but with hopes that global theater business will have returned to full strength, Deadline notes.