Fed 'took out insurance' against slowdown, Bullard says

The Fed cut its rate by 50 basis points yesterday because "risks are obviously rising that this coronavirus is more serious than we were previously thinking," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

"We took out some insurance against the possibility that this will cause a growth slowdown in the U.S," he said.

Bullard said he believes that the policy rate is in "the right place, for now, given the information that we have now."

As for the March FOMC meeting scheduled for March 17-18, "we can keep our options open, but since we pulled that decision forward, I'm not sure you should put a lot of weight on that March meeting now."

The rate cut pushed Treasury yields lower; today, the 10-year yield is at 0.96% after falling to as low as 0.91% on Tuesday.

