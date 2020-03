Just past noon on the east coast, the S&P 500 is higher by 1.8% , Dow by 2% , and Nasdaq by 1.7% . Healthcare is leading the way, with the XLV gaining 3.7% .

Helping the healthcare sector was Joe Biden re-taking the frontrunner role from Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary last night.

Fixed-income doesn't seem convinced today's rally is any more than a bounce. The 10-year Treasury yield continues lower, off another 3.6 basis points to 0.962%.

Oil and gold are both marginally in the red.