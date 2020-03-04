Burlington Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.23 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+11.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Burlington Is A Hold Into Earnings