U.S. capacity must shut down unless LNG prices rise - Bernstein

Cheniere Energy (LNG -2.2% ) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP -0.7% ) trade lower even as natural gas prices edge off multi-year lows, recently +0.2% to $1.803/MMBtu.

Asia spot gas prices have dropped below the $4/Mcf cash cost of supply, "which is not sustainable," according to Bernstein analysts led by Neil Beveridge. "Prices will have to rise or U.S. capacity has to shut down... sooner rather than later."

Bernstein suggests several explanations why that has not yet happened: some buyers have contracts to take the fuel, some buyers can pass costs through to end users at cost, a 60-day period is required before capacity can be turned down, and shipping costs are falling sharply.

