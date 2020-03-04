ADT Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+76.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.