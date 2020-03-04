Pattern Energy has low odds of competing bid, Raymond James says

A competing bid for Pattern Energy (PEGI +0.3% ) remains a "low probability event," and claims that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's proposed takeout does not represent fair value are "far from a slam dunk," Raymond James analyst David Quezada writes.

Pattern's ~2.5% YTD gain may support the argument that CPPIB's takeout is on the low end, but shares had risen 19% - vs. the Toronto Stock Exchange's ~6% rise - between the start of takeout rumors last August and the end of 2019, Quezada notes.

Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended shareholders vote against the takeover, saying Pattern's share price in a stand-alone scenario would trade above the agreed deal price in the near-to-mid term.