Cboe Global Markets' (CBOE +0.4% ) four option exchanges combined set a new monthly average daily volume record with more than 11M contracts traded in February.

Options total ADV rose 64% Y/Y.

S&P 500 Index options set a new single-day volume record with 3.6M contracts traded on Feb. 28.

Futures total ADV of 378K jumped 88% Y/Y.

U.S. equities total ADV of 1.50B rose 30%.

European equities total average daily notional volume of €8.70B fell 7.8%.

Global FX total ADNV of $41.25B rose 20% Y/Y.