GM aims high at EV Day event

General Motors (GM +1.7% ) told investors at today's EV Day event that the company plans to invest $20B by 2025 in electric and automated vehicle technology.

Looking down the road, GM thinks it can be profitable after its EV transition by slashing the number of powertrain combinations in use, as well as simplifying batteries and vehicle architectures.

CEO Mary Barra stated that the automaker is on track to cut battery cell costs to less than $100 per kilowatt-hour in a profit-boosting development.

Barra also reiterated a GM goal of selling 1M electric vehicles annually in the U.S. and China by 2025.