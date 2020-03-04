Movie-theater stocks legging down again after Bond delay

Movie-theater names are sharply lower again against a strong market - feeling a rough month coinciding with rapidly changing developments around the globally spreading COVID-19.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is -6.1% today; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) -5.7% ; IMAX -3.7% ; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) -4.5% .

Some fallout could be tied to the high-profile postponement of the latest James Bond film.

That represents not only a big April opening taken off the table - the last Bond film, Spectre, opened to $70M domestic - but also a potential bellwether for other event pictures considering the same delays until the Asian theatrical market settles somewhat.

Theaters have been closed due to the coronavirus across China as well as Korea, Japan, Italy and France.