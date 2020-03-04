'Kiss your families goodbye' - mortgage brokers gear up for big business

via Bloomberg

Plunging interest rates have mortgage brokers on a hiring spree as they expect massive demand for both purchase loans and refis.

Quicken Loans on Monday had its busiest day for applications ever - and that was before the 10-year Treasury yield tumbled to below 1% (it's currently at 0.96%).

"If you’re not making a $1M this year as a loan officer, you’re grossly incompetent," says the charming Eric Mitchell of Gold Star Mortgage Financial. "We’re not working 40 hours a week, kiss your families goodbye."

Over at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), home-equity staff are being transferred to the mortgage unit to keep up with demand.

Names with interest include: Zillow (Z, ZG), Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX), Realogy (NYSE:RLGY). There's also mortgage REITs - some of whom have sizable origination operations, and others who are set to get whacked by a rush of prepayments: New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), PennyMac (NYSE:PMT), Annaly (NYSE:NLY), AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are among the players.