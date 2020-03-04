Comcast adding Hulu to Xfinity Flex offering

Comcast's (CMCSA +1.5% ) Xfinity Flex subscribers will be getting Hulu in the next few weeks, CEO Brian Roberts says.

Hulu will join rivals including Netflix, YouTube, CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video, Starz and Peacock on the service, which is aimed at Comcast's broadband-only subscribers (who will get it for free, down from an original $5/month price).

Flex has recently been Comcast's answer to the ongoing decline in traditional video subscribers. “It’s not a perfect science, but customers who are not that valuable in video, who want to walk away and try other things, are now easily able to do that,” Roberts says.