Return to normal at Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery said later than expected

Exxon Mobil's (XOM +1% ) 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery may not return to normal operations for another two weeks, a week later than expected, Bloomberg reports, after most units were shut in the wake of a Feb. 12 pipeline fire.

The refinery's largest crude unit, PDSA-10, restarted over the weekend but is not expected to run at more than minimal rates until at least next week, PDSA-7 remains inactive and the associated two-drum West coker may not restart until sometime next week, according to the report.

Operations continue at the Baton Rouge refinery and chemical plant and some flaring may occur as Exxon works to adjust operations, the company says.