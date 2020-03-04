Starbucks plays defense against coronavirus

Starbucks (SBUX) is telling employees to regularly sanitize door handles, chairs, tables and coffee bars amid the coronavirus outbreak. Store managers have been given the green light to boost employee hours by 1% to account for the extra cleaning.

While the company has re-opened about 85% of its stores in China that were closed at the peak of the outbreak, the chain is now reacting to the flurry of new cases globally including some in its home base of Seattle.

Starbucks also changed its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for March 18 to an online format.

Earlier today, Wedbush issued a sweeping note on the oversold status of many restaurant stocks, but didn't recommend SBUX to investors quite yet as its analysis didn't take into account the global impact of the coronavirus.