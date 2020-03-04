Campbell Soup sees higher demand amid stockpiling trend

Campbell Soup (CPB +7% ) confirms it's seeing higher demand for products, including last weeked when consumers rushed to grocery stores, Costco, Target and Walmart to stock up.

"There's no question that we're seeing some uptick - it's just hard for me yet to know the level of sustained need," states Campbell CEO Mark Clouse. In particular, Campbell Soup is seeing higher demand for SpaghettiOs, canned pasta and Swanson canned chicken. The question moving ahead will how much of the sales were just pulled forward from a later month.

While Clouse says the company is looking for alternatives for ingredients it buys from places where supply chains are being disrupted, he also notes that only about 10% of CPB's total ingredients come from outside of North America and China accounts for under 2%.