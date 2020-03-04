Vipshop Holdings Limited Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+63.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.

