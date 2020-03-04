Uber still expects Q4 profitability

Update with more conference comments:

Uber says its airport ride-hail business is down slightly due to the coronavirus, but the Uber Eats segment stands to benefit from the outbreak.

The company notes that the countries with the highest number of infections represent less than 1% of its gross bookings.

Original post: At the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, Uber (NYSE:UBER) execs reiterate that the company expects to be profitable on an EBITDA basis in Q4.

The move suggests Uber doesn't expect much of a long-term impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, competitor Lyft (LYFT +8.2% ) maintained its Q1 outlook and said the ride-hail business remained "extremely strong."