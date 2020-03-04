Ciena Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $818.48M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.