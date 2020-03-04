Okta Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.83M (+34.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.