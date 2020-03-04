SEC to give companies more time to file reports due to coronavirus

The Securities and Exchange Commission will allow publicly traded companies an additional 45 days to file certain disclosure reports that would otherwise have been due between March 1 and April 30, 2020.

"Among other conditions, companies must convey through a current report a summary of why the relief is needed in their particular circumstances," the SEC said in a statement.

The commission said it may also extend the time period for the relief, with any additional conditions it deems appropriate, or provide additional relief as circumstances warrant.