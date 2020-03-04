Beige Book observes continued growth with some virus impact

U.S. economic activity grew at a "modest to moderate rate" over the past several weeks, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report.

Consumer spending picked up, but was uneven across the country.

Notes indications that coronavirus hurt travel and tourism in the U.S.

Manufacturing activity expanded in most parts of the country; however, some supply chain delays were reported due to coronavirus; producers rear further disruptions in coming weeks.

Employment rose at a slight to moderate pace, overall, with a tight labor market being the main constraint for further improvement.

Wages increased at a "modest to moderate rate" in most districts, and contacts expect wage growth to continue in that range.

Modest growth in selling prices and in nonlabor input prices were reported by most districts.

Some companies, particularly manufacturers, expressed optimism that the phase one trade deal with China would lower goods prices, but "some still struggled with tariffs and were concerned about how the coronavirus might affect prices."