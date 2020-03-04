AMD scores $600M supercomputer win

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) win a $600M deal to deliver a supercomputer to the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear security arm.

The El Capitan supercomputer will be housed in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California.

Nine of the 10 fastest supercomputers in the world use chips from either Intel or IBM. The exception is located in China and uses a domestic chip.

The companies and government say El Capitan will likely be 30% faster than expected due to AMD's upcoming Genoa CPUs. HPE expects the machine to have a speed of 2 exaflops, faster than the top 200 existing supercomputers combined.

HPE expects to deliver El Capitan in 2023.