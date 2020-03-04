Enbridge 2018 gas pipeline blast blamed on undetected cracks

Canada's Transportation Safety Board says a delayed inspection and corrosion caused a 2018 explosion and fire along an Enbridge (ENB +2.1% ) natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

The pipeline operated by Enbridge subsidiary Westcoast Energy ruptured in a forested area near Prince George; no one was injured but 125 people were evacuated, and the outage in the nearly 50-year-old pipeline led to natural gas shortages throughout B.C.

Polyethylene tape coating applied to the pipe to protect it from corrosion deteriorated over time, allowing soil moisture to come into contact with the pipe surface and leading to corrosion and cracking, according to the TSB.

"The model used to predict crack growth did not take into account all potential uncertainties in the predicted crack growth... Additionally, an inspection of this pipeline segment scheduled for 2017 was deferred until the fall of 2018. As such, the existing cracks remained undetected," the report says.