Twitter starts test of disappearing 'fleets'

Twitter (TWTR +1.4% ) is starting public testing of "Fleets" - its take on the popular disappearing "Stories" format popularized by Snapchat (SNAP -0.6% ) and copied to successful effect by Instagram (FB +1.7% ) and now other Facebook properties.

The fleets differ from tweets in that they'll disappear after 24 hours; can't receive likes, replies or retweets; and otherwise won't be circulated through the network, or show up in Search or Moments.

They can be viewed by anyone who visits a user's public profile page, so long as they haven't expired.

The company's starting testing in Brazil, TechCrunch notes, and it will use the test to see whether the new feature addresses a perennial problem with user sharing comfort.

Twitter will decide after a few months how to proceed to other global markets.